Four jailed for roles in death of Rotherham man

Nafees Hussain

John Methley was assaulted by two men on the Midland Road roundabout, at the junction with Garden Street and New Wortley Road in Masbrough, Rotherham at around 6.30pm on Monday, February 4.

The 39-year-old suffered serious head injuries as a result of the sustained attack, which involved the use of a weapon, and laid motionless in the road before a passing HGV driver stopped to help. He taken to hospital but died six days later.

Adam Khan.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court today, Nafees Hussain, 20, formerly of Teesdale Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to life in prison, to serve a minimum term of 19 years, after being found guilty of his murder.Kyle Greenwood, 20, formerly of Spa View Road, Birley, who was found guilty of manslaughter was also jailed for 11 years.

CCTV footage examined by officers as part of their investigation showed Mr Methley walking down Midland Road towards the Midland pub.

As he was walking, a black Seat Ibiza drove around, pausing by Mr Methley, before parking.

Hussain got out of this vehicle and approached Mr Methley, who attempted to shield himself between parked cars before trying to run away.

Kyle Greenwood.

The black Seat Ibiza, driven by 21-year-old Adam Khan, then drove towards Mr Methley while at the same time a second car, a white Seat Ibiza, pulled up on Midland Road. Greenwood got out of the white Seat and approached Mr Methley.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector James Axe said: “Our investigation and detailed examination of CCTV footage from the area showed that Hussain and Greenwood subjected the victim Mr Methley to a brutal assault.

“Hussain struck Mr Methley on the head during the assault with a weapon. CCTV then showed Greenwood repeatedly kick and punch the victim as he lay there on the ground.

“The pair then ran back to their cars, showing no compassion or care for the man they’d left gravely injured on the ground, before fleeing the scene.”

Hana Riaz

Adam Khan, formerly of Norwood Road, Burngreave, was handed a three-year jail term after being found guilty of assisting an offender.

Hana Riaz, 21, who was driving the white Seat Ibiza pled guilty to assisting an offender before the trial of Hussain, Greenwood and Khan began. She received a 22-month prison sentence