Sheffield woman, 83, due in court accused of murder

A Sheffield woman, aged 83, accused of murdering an 85-year-old man is due in court tomorrow.

Marjorie Grayson, of Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Saturday and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow.

The pensioner is accused of killing 85-year-old Alan Grayson in his home on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, last Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached house just before 9.45am and found Mr Grayson with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.



