Barnsley lorry crash: Police appeal for video footage

Detectives investigaing an incident which saw a lorry crash into a house and kill a woman have appealed for video footage.

Four men were arrested after the lorry knocked down and killed the pedestrian, who was in her 50s, hit two parked cars and smashed into the side of the house in Brierley, near Barnsley.

The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Friday on Park View and officers said they were aware of footage circulating on social media.

In a statment, South Yorkshire Police said: “We’d also ask that people please refrain from sharing footage on social media, to prevent further distress to the victim’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Park View, which was closed yesterday afternoon and into the evening, has now reopened.

The four men arrested in connection to the incident remain in custody at this time.

Anyone who saw the incident or has video footage should email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 266 of September 17 in the subject title.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which in a statement, said: “We were notified by South Yorkshire Police about this incident at around 3pm and sent our investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to gather information and assess the level, if any, of our future involvement."