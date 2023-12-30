Hassan Jhangur, 23, has been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Christian Marriott, known as Chris, who was assisting an unconscious woman when he was hit by a car.

Hassan Jhangur of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, has also been charged with five counts of attempted murder following the incident at College Close, Burngreave.

On Wednesday (December 27), at around 2pm, emergency services were called to the road following reports of violence and disorder.

As the call was underway, a car collided with a group of people.

The 46-year-old sadly died at the scene, and a 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Chris had been out on a walk with his wife and sons, aged eight and six, when he went to provide first aid to a woman lying in the road.

In a tribute released via South Yorkshire Police, Chris' family said: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many.

“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away."

Jhangur remains in police custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (December 30).

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Knowles, said: "This is an utterly heartbreaking case in which a Good Samaritan, who had stepped in to help a stranger in their time of need, has lost his life.

