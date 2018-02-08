Sheffield man attacked in own home during break-in

A Sheffield man was assaulted by a man who broke into his house and stole cash.

The 59-year-old, from Winn Gardens, Middlewood, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened at around 9.45pm on Wednesday, January 31.

READ MORE: Fate of Sheffield nightclub to be decided today

Bernie Ward, 32, of Dorchester Road, Doncaster, has been charged with attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

CRIME: Men still on the run after stabbing in Sheffield city centre bar

He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on March 2.