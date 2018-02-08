Men still on the run after stabbing in Sheffield city centre bar

A group of men are still on the run after six men were stabbed in a bar in Sheffield city centre.

The men struck at Crystal on Carver Street in the early hours of New Year's Day and left two of their victims fighting for life.

Four other men were also rushed to hospital in the wake of the attack, having suffered stab or slash wounds.

Men hunted over stabbings in Sheffield city centre



Violence flared at the top of a flight of stairs in the House of Hugo section of the bar on the third floor of the venue.

All of the victims were from Birmingham and detectives believe the incident may have been gang related.

Crystal was closed down in the immediate aftermath of the attack but was allowed to re-open after its owners agreed to step up security.

Door staff now use search wands and ID scanners, and drinks have to be served in plastic glasses after midnight.

Despite a spate of attacks in the city over recent months, Sheffield was recently awarded the 'Purple Flag' safety accolade for a seventh year running.