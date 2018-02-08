Fate of Sheffield nightclub to be decided today

The fate of a Sheffield nightclub is to be decided today after it was forced to close after a night of violence.

Niche closed after five men were found injured nearby in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

A number of the men, aged between 21 and 42, had been stabbed.

Detectives believe the attack may have been connected to an earlier incident in the Walker Street-based club.

Sheffield Council's licensing committee has ordered a review of the nightclub's licence, with the hearing due to be held at Sheffield Town Hall today.

Torrington Smith, aged 27, of St John's Road, Park Hill, and Roemol Taylor, 19, of Scott Road, Pitsmoor, have both been charged with violent disorder over the incident.

They both pleaded not guilty during a recent hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Smith was remanded into custody and Taylor was granted bail.

Negus Nelson, 28, of Carwood Road, Burngreave, has also been charged with violent disorder and is set to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 28. He has also been granted bail pending his hearing.

A 25-year-old man arrested this week over the incident was released under investigation after questioning.

Niche opened in Sheffield in 1992 and its original Sydney Street venue became the birthplace of bassline music, attracting clubbers from all over the country.

It closed in 2005 after a drug raid and a series of attacks, including one on owner Steve Baxendale's brother, Michael Baxendale, who was stabbed to death outside the club in 1998 in an incident in which two bouncers were also knifed.

It-re-opened on Charter Row but closed in 2010 after more violence in and around the club.

The club moved to its new Walker Street venue, under the Wicker Arches, last January.