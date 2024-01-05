It would be the first direct service from Sheffield to London King's Cross since 1968

An operator wants to run a new, "faster" direct train service from Sheffield to London.

FirstGroup has submitted an application for an open-access rail service between the Steel City and the capital.

FirstGroup wants to open a direct service from Sheffield to London King's Cross Station calling at calling at Retford, Worksop and Woodhouse. Images by Molly Williams, Dominic Lipinski PA and FirstGroup.

The plans would create two return journeys a day from London King’s Cross, calling at Retford, Worksop, Woodhouse and Sheffield.

The operator - which also runs direct services to London from Edinburgh and Hull - says it aims to provide "a faster link between London and Sheffield than alternative services".

They also claim almost three quarters of trips between London and Sheffield are currently made by car, with a further nine per cent of trips made by coach.

Currently, lines to London include the direct East Midland Railway service which takes two hours on average, and a two-hour-and-twenty-minute route that makes a connection at Doncaster.

Driving to London from Sheffield takes three-and-a-half hours on average to cover 228 miles.

The new line would be the first direct service from Sheffield to King's Cross since 1968 and give residents in Worksop their first London service in decades.

The application will now enter a consultation period and if successful could start by the second half of 2025.

FirstGroup CEO Graham Sutherland said: “We want to leverage our extensive experience of running open access services and repeat the success of Hull Trains and Lumo [the Edinburgh service] through this new route that connects London and Sheffield.

"We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with open access, as well as the positive effect it can have on the wider market, including economic and environmental benefits. The new service will help to drive modal shift from road to rail by offering customers a more sustainable travel alternative between the two cities.