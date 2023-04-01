The Lloyds bank in Chapeltown, on Station Road, is set to close for good on July 24 this year. The Eckington branch on Market Street, which has a Sheffield postcode but is just over the border in Derbyshire, is scheduled to shut on August 9, 2023. Lloyds said the decision to close both stores was taken following an ‘in-depth review’.
Lloyds said fewer people were visting its branches as more customers do their banking online.
The nearest alternative Lloyds branch to Chapeltown will be in Firth Park, while the closest alternative for customers in Eckington will be in Woodhouse. Lloyds said all the branches set to close had a Post Office, which customers can use for everyday banking, and at least one free-to-use cash machine nearby.
The two branches are among 39 new closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group, including nine Halifax branches and four Bank of Scotland ones. NatWest Group has announced it is shutting 42 branches. Lloyds has already closed its banks in Intake, Sheffield, which shut on November 3, 2022, and on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, which closed on November 9 last year.
At the Chapeltown branch, Lloyds said the number of transactions by personal customers had fallen by 76 per cent between 2017 and 2022, while use of the cash machine had dropped by 15 per cent during the same period. At the Eckington branch, transactions were down by 41 per cent and use of the cash machine fell by 34 per cent.