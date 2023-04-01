Lloyds has announced plans to shut its banks in Chapeltown, in Sheffield, and Eckington, just over the border, in the latest raft of closures.

The Lloyds bank in Chapeltown, on Station Road, is set to close for good on July 24 this year. The Eckington branch on Market Street, which has a Sheffield postcode but is just over the border in Derbyshire, is scheduled to shut on August 9, 2023. Lloyds said the decision to close both stores was taken following an ‘in-depth review’.

Lloyds said fewer people were visting its branches as more customers do their banking online.

The nearest alternative Lloyds branch to Chapeltown will be in Firth Park, while the closest alternative for customers in Eckington will be in Woodhouse. Lloyds said all the branches set to close had a Post Office, which customers can use for everyday banking, and at least one free-to-use cash machine nearby.

The Lloyds bank branch on Station Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, is due to close for good on July 24 this year. Photo: Google

