Sheffield JD Sports ram raid: Everything we know so far

While detectives investigate a ram raid at JD Sports in Sheffield city centre today, here is everything we know so far:

- JD Sports on The Moor was raided at around 3.45am today.

Smashed windows at JD Sports on The Moor.

CRIME: Video shows extent of damage to JD Sports in Sheffield after early morning ram raid

- South Yorkshire Police said ‘a vehicle’ was driven into the store by raiders.

- The entire floor to ceiling glass window to the right hand side of the entrance to the store was smashed to gain entry.

POLICE: Man arrested after police chase in Sheffield

- Crumpled sheets of shattered glass were found at the entrance to the shop when police officers arrived at the scene.

- Staff at the store are checking stock to establish what exactly was stolen during the break-in. A list of stolen items has not yet been released by either the store or South Yorkshire Police.

COURT: Sheffield massage parlour boss killer to be sentenced today

- Forensics experts have carried out an examination of the store.

- CCTV footage from in and around the shop, The Moor and wider city centre is expected to be be gathered and checked in a bid to identify the vehicle used and those involved.

- Detectives have not yet confirmed how many crooks were involved in the raid or the make of the vehicle used.

- No arrests have yet been made.

- JD Sports opened its store on The Moor at the end of 2017 as part of the regeneration of Sheffield city centre.

- The store, next to Primark, replaced a smaller branch JD used to have on Pinstone Street.

- The damaged window at the front of the store has been has been closed off to the public with barriers, with members of staff standing guard.

- Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.