Sheffield massage parlour boss killer to be sentenced today

The killer of a Sheffield massage parlour boss is to be sentenced today after being found guilty of murder.

Lee Fuelop, aged 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was found guilty of murdering 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who was stabbed to death in her home in nearby Roy Kilner Road in May.

Ms Hibberd, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe, was stabbed over 70 times.

Her Audi TT car was also stolen.

Fuelop, a well known drug user in Wombwell, often knocked on doors in the area to beg for cash to fuel his habit.

During his trial at Sheffield Crown Court, he claimed he only visited Ms Hibberd’s home after promising to draw portraits of her dogs, but found her dead when he arrived.

When he was found guilty, Fuelop was told he will receive a mandatory life sentence, but the minimum term will be set today.

Prosecution barrister Kama Melly QC has called for a minimum 30-year term.