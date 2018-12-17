Video shows extent of damage to JD Sports in Sheffield after early morning ram raid

Have your say

A video shows the extent of damage to JD Sports in Sheffield city centre after a car was driven into the shop in an early morning ram raid.

Crooks smashed their way into the store on The Moor, next door to Primark, at around 3.45am.

They drove along The Moor and ploughed though the glass front to the store to gain access.

It is not yet know what was stolen before the raiders sped off from the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

More to follow.