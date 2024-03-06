Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video shows the moment a drink driver threw himself to the ground and claimed armed police had attacked him.

The footage, released by South Yorkshire Police, was taken by officers' body worn cameras, after they had just arrested Andrew Vickerman, 42, of Sutton Avenue, Newcastle.

It shows him swearing and writhing on the ground, before they point out to him that they are wearing cameras.

Video shows Vickerman handcuffed in his car on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Vickerman had just been breath tested on Ecclesall Road, where he was found to be three times over the legal limit while driving.

Sheffield magistrates heard that Vickerman came to the attention of firearms officers on patrol in the Ecclesall Road area on January 28, 2024 after members of the public raised concerns over the manner of his driving.

Vickerman blew 116 at the roadside. The legal limit to blow is 35, but police say no amount of alcohol is safe in your system.

In addition to Vickerman also accused officers of attacking him.

While the firearm officers were waiting for colleagues to arrive and transport Vickerman to custody, he started to accuse them of violence, alleging that he had been punched in the face and kicked in his genitals.

Body worn video recording his arrest and time with officers showed how Vickerman asked officers 'do you have a camera?' before throwing himself on the floor, making false allegations and swearing.

While in custody he failed to provide an evidential sample.

Chief Inspector of Firearms Emma Cheney said: "We are working through an incredibly difficult time in policing.

"Recent events in the country have seen a minority number of police officers who have not earnt the right to have a privileged position, act in despicable ways, but our officers come to work every day to protect and serve their communities, risking their own lives to save those of strangers.

"They do not deserve to be abused, threatened, or maliciously accused of violence."

Vickerman appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week on Wednesday February 28 2024, and pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample.