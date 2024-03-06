Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a feral cat suffered fatal injuries after being caught in a snare in Rotherham.

A member of the public spotted the cat that was in need of serious help in Reresby Road in Thrybergh, Rotherham, on Wednesday, February 28, and called the RSPCA for help.

The black feral cat was caught in a snare and the sharp metal had sliced through the skin around his abdomen leaving him with horrific injuries. The poor feline was in a lot of pain and as a feral cat who isn’t used to being around people, was also very stressed. The charity provided a cat trap so the cat could be contained in the member of the public’s greenhouse before the charity rescued him.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after a feral cat had to be put down after sustaining horrific injuries in a snare trap in Rotherham. Photo is of a generic cat - credit Adobe.

Inspector Kim Greaves, who is investigating, said: "This poor cat would have been in terrible pain from these injuries and we have no idea just how long he had been like this.

"There are strict legal conditions on setting certain types of traps and if they are not set in the right way non-target animals, like this cat, can get injured or even killed.

"If this happens the person setting the trap could potentially be committing an offence as the trap should be checked daily.

"We are opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all snares and any traps which cause suffering - and looking at the pictures of this cat it’s clear to see why."

The injured cat was immediately taken to a vet where he had to be sedated to be examined and the snare could then be cut from around his middle. Despite the best efforts of the vets, his injuries were so severe and he was so fearful of people, that they felt the kindest option was to put the cat to sleep to end his suffering.

Kim added: "This was a heartbreaking outcome for this cat but serves as a very important reminder of why it’s critical that snares are set and checked correctly if they are to be used at all. We want to see a world where everyone is kind and compassionate to every animal and where indiscriminate contraptions like these are consigned to the past."