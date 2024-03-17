Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A one-of-a-kind 19th century church organ and a piece of Sheffield history could end up in the tip if it can’t find a new home.

The pipe organ at King's Baptist Church in Cleethorpes was build by Sheffield's own Brindley & Foster and needs a new home before it it lost forever.

The five-metre wide pipe organ at King's Baptist church in Cleethorpes hasn’t been played much in the past 12 years since its current congregation took over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beautiful instrument was built by Sheffield’s own Brindley & Foster in 1872 at Columbia Works on Suffolk Street, which still stands to this day.

But now, it looks like the organ will have to go, and could end up as scrappage.

The site of Columbia Works on Suffolk Street in Sheffield where Brindley & foster manufactured the pipe organ in 1872.

However, where other churches nationwide have had to lose their pipes because of declining numbers, the Cleethorpes flock say they sadly must get rid of theirs because their services are only growing - and now they need the extra floor space.

Now, the trustees are desperately searching for a new home for the precious pipes to spare them the guilt of throwing it away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustee of King’s Baptist Church, Denis Doyle said: “To scrap it would be a crime against heritage.

“It’s a true work of artistry, and in researching it I’ve only now realised the skill and diversity needed to make it. Every pipe is handcrafted. Trying to dismantle it by yourself would ruin it. Every organ has to be tuned to the acoustics of where it is sited.

“We had someone come to play it this week and they said it has a lovely tone. It would be such a tragedy to see it go to waste.”

The church listed the instrument on pipe-up.org.uk - the number one heritage site for preserving and rehoming pipe organs - in October 2023, but sadly have so far had no takers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the importance of “the king of instruments” was highlighted in BBC four’s 2022 programme ‘Organ Stops’, which focus on the group’s efforts to save church organs.

Now, Denis and his church’s trust say they have as little as one month left before they have to move on with their plans and have the organ taken apart and potentially lost forever.

Denis said: “It would be such a shame to just ‘rip it out’. It’s here as a donation - if anyone can fund the removal and rebuilding of it then it’s theirs.”