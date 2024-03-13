Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 18 May 1991, a young woman from Sheffield made history when she blasted off into space and orbited the earth for eight days.

Helen Sharman, from Grenoside, Sheffield, was the first British person in space and the first woman aboard the Mir space station.

After hearing the radio advert: “Astronaut wanted, no experience necessary”, Helen was selected for the mission known as ‘Project Juno’ live on ITV, ahead of more than 13,000 other applicants.

Helen Sharman, the first British person in space.

Now, a series of public art called ‘Brought to Light’ is highlighting her achievements.

She said: “These public artworks are not so much about me, but about how there is a place for everyone in science and exploration.”

The artwork, by Martin Firrell, will appear across the UK until March 29.

Women’s Underwear (2024), From Sheffield (2024), and Where no woman has gone before (2024).

Martin is an internationally acclaimed public artist, using art to engage the public in conversations which, in his words, “aim to make the world more humane”.

His work will be displayed across Alight Media’s advertising spaces, bringing socially engaged public art to more than half of all UK adults.