Helen Sharman: Britain's first astronaut, from Sheffield, highlighted in new public art project
and live on Freeview channel 276
On 18 May 1991, a young woman from Sheffield made history when she blasted off into space and orbited the earth for eight days.
Helen Sharman, from Grenoside, Sheffield, was the first British person in space and the first woman aboard the Mir space station.
After hearing the radio advert: “Astronaut wanted, no experience necessary”, Helen was selected for the mission known as ‘Project Juno’ live on ITV, ahead of more than 13,000 other applicants.
Now, a series of public art called ‘Brought to Light’ is highlighting her achievements.
She said: “These public artworks are not so much about me, but about how there is a place for everyone in science and exploration.”
The artwork, by Martin Firrell, will appear across the UK until March 29.
Martin is an internationally acclaimed public artist, using art to engage the public in conversations which, in his words, “aim to make the world more humane”.
His work will be displayed across Alight Media’s advertising spaces, bringing socially engaged public art to more than half of all UK adults.
Matthew Dearden, CEO of Alight Media, said: “We commissioned ‘Brought to Light’ to connect people across the UK with socially important stories – in this instance, with the story of a pioneering young woman from Sheffield who went, literally, out of this world.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.