Sheffield Hallam University partners with St Luke’s to explore joint research projects

Sheffield Hallam University and St Luke’s Hospice have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening the collaboration between the two organisations.

Since 2023, more than 300 students from across Sheffield Hallam have worked with St Luke’s to bring their creativity and insight to raise awareness of the charity and support their aims.

The collaboration has grown significantly since then, with applied student projects supporting St Luke’s to explore themes such as end-of-life care, circular fashion, and the psychology of charity shopping.

One of the next joint projects will investigate textile recycling to help St Luke’s staff make evidence-based decisions on their donation guidance to the public, income generation, and their commitment to the environment.

Stephen King of St Luke's Hospice with Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University

The projects have given students valuable real-world experience, whilst reducing the demand on St Luke’s resources to explore new projects and ideas.

Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: "We're delighted to be continuing our work with St Luke's and we're extremely grateful to them for giving our students the opportunity to bring their creativity and insight to St Luke's meaningful work.

“Working with St Luke's has given our students a sense of purpose and community and allowed them to apply their knowledge to real questions and challenges that St Luke's face, inspiring innovation and change.

“It is a fantastic example of our commitment to making a positive impact on our region by embedding civic activity in our teaching and learning.”

St Luke’s Exec Lead for Strategic Competitive Performance Stephen King commented: “Our relationship with Sheffield Hallam University and its students is extremely important to us.

“The students bring fresh eyes to the challenges we face as a leading Sheffield charity and their support and enthusiasm for all the projects they have been involved in has proved invaluable.

“We look forwards to developing and strengthening that relationship in the years to come and know that, in doing so, we are also creating a new generation of St Luke’s supporters and increasing understanding of hospice care in a younger audience.”

The collaboration is part of Hallam’s Future Now Programme, which provides students with the opportunity to gain real-world experience and have a genuine impact on their community, whilst providing local charities and businesses with access to the next generation of graduates.

St Luke’s look after people over 18 from across the Sheffield region, with all kinds of terminal illness, including end-stage neurological, heart, kidney and lung conditions, cancer and HIV. In 2023 they helped around 1,800 patients.