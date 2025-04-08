Groundbreaking Sheffield cancer research hub receives £10 million in new funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A groundbreaking cancer research hub in Sheffield will receive £10 million in new funding to help transform the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Yorkshire Cancer Research and the University of Sheffield have announced ten world-leading research studies that will aim to accelerate understanding of cancer and find cures that will save lives in the region and beyond.

The new research will focus on key themes such as the use of cutting-edge technologies to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and exploring new ways to personalise treatment so care can be precisely tailored to each patient.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “This funding forms an essential part of the charity’s aim to create a thriving research-active region that grows cancer research expertise and resources for the benefit of everyone affected by cancer.

“Through these ten new projects, we hope to build on the unique hub of research excellence that is being created in Sheffield to make pioneering advancements in cancer care.”

A £4.1m project will use state-of-the-art imaging equipment to develop and introduce innovative techniques that will detect cancer early, monitor how well treatments work and help personalise therapies to suit individual patient needs.

Another will use samples from patients at Royal Hallamshire Hospital to increase understanding of brain tumours and explore new treatment strategies.

Professor Jim Wild, Principal Investigator of the Sheffield Platform for Imaging Research in Oncology (SPIRO), said: “This significant investment from Yorkshire Cancer Research will revolutionise how we use the state-of-the-art imaging facilities in Sheffield to tackle cancer. These include PET-MRI; world-first hyperpolarised MRI methods; and photon-counting CT scanning.

“SPIRO will create a unique research ecosystem where cutting-edge imaging technologies can make a direct improvement to cancer care in Yorkshire, while advancing cancer research nationally and globally.”

Dr Bilal Tahir, Co-Principal Investigator of SPIRO, said: “This funding will transform cancer treatment by enabling sophisticated imaging techniques that guide surgical planning, precisely target radiotherapy, and monitor responses to treatments like immunotherapy.

“Our advanced imaging will not only detect subtle tumour changes earlier but also assess healthy tissue to minimise treatment side effects. This comprehensive approach to treatment planning and response assessment will allow clinicians to make timely adjustments to patient management, representing a significant advancement in personalised cancer care for Yorkshire patients with cancer.”

The creation of the cancer research hub has been made possible following the success of three cancer drugs discovered at the University of Sheffield with funding from the charity.

Following clinical trials, the drugs, called Lynparza, Zejula and Talzenna, have now become tailored treatments for cancer patients with hereditary cancers and are undergoing further trials to treat a wider range of cancer types.

Dr Griffiths continued: “It’s thanks to the generosity of the people of Yorkshire that the charity was able to fund the initial project in Sheffield that led to the discovery of PARP inhibitors which are now helping thousands of people with ovarian, breast and prostate cancer throughout the world.

“Yorkshire Cancer Research is dedicated to finding new cancer cures and bringing them to people in Yorkshire, and the funds raised from these drugs will help ensure people in the region and beyond can enjoy more moments together.”