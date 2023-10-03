News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Police seal off street and part of city park
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Wilder linked with vacant Rangers job amid Lane return speculation
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine

Anns Grove Primary School: Popular Sheffield primary converts to academy and joins Mercia Learning Trust

It makes it the seventh school now under the Mercia Learning Trust banner.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield primary school named as one of the best in the country has converted to an academy and joined a city-based multi-academy trust.

Mercia Learning Trust says it is "delighted" to welcome Anns Grove Primary School, which officially joined its ranks on October 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 'Good' rated school in Heeley for children aged between three and 11 has become the seventh school now under the Mercia Learning Trust banner. The prospect of its joining was first raised in board papers in May.

Most Popular
Ann Farrar, Headteacher of Anns Grove Primary School, with pupils. Photo credit: Colin Perkins PhotographyAnn Farrar, Headteacher of Anns Grove Primary School, with pupils. Photo credit: Colin Perkins Photography
Ann Farrar, Headteacher of Anns Grove Primary School, with pupils. Photo credit: Colin Perkins Photography

Anns Grove has also repeatedly been the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in recent years. For the 2022 academic year, it had 60 places on offer and refused 20 pupils.

In 2020, it was recognised as one of 'The Top 250' primary schools in the country by The Sunday Times, and was invited to participate in The Parliamentary Review as a best practice role model in the education sector.

Anns Grove Primary School has converted to an academy and is joining Mercia Learning Trust. Photo credit: Colin Perkins PhotographyAnns Grove Primary School has converted to an academy and is joining Mercia Learning Trust. Photo credit: Colin Perkins Photography
Anns Grove Primary School has converted to an academy and is joining Mercia Learning Trust. Photo credit: Colin Perkins Photography

Anns Grove headteacher, Ann Farrar, said: "Joining Mercia Learning Trust marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for our fantastic school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anns Grove is a highly effective community school, with the needs of its pupils and families at its heart. We are confident that by joining this successful and forward-looking multi-academy trust will only improve our school further. I’d like to thank the governors, staff, families, and community for their support in getting us to this point."

It comes after the trust this year celebrated having its flagship Mercia School being rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in its first inspection, and is reportedly also negotiating having Talbot Specialist School join its ranks.

Meanwhile, its sixth form offering, Mercia Collegiate Sixth Form, opened its doors to students in September.

Mercia Learning Trust’s CEO, Chris French, said: "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Anns Grove Primary School to build an even brighter future for our pupils and the wider community.

"Join us in extending a warm welcome to Anns Grove Primary School as they embark on this exciting journey within Mercia Learning Trust."

Related topics:Primary schoolSheffieldSchoolsStudentsThe Sunday TimesCommunityOfsted