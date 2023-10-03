It makes it the seventh school now under the Mercia Learning Trust banner.

A Sheffield primary school named as one of the best in the country has converted to an academy and joined a city-based multi-academy trust.

Mercia Learning Trust says it is "delighted" to welcome Anns Grove Primary School, which officially joined its ranks on October 1.

The 'Good' rated school in Heeley for children aged between three and 11 has become the seventh school now under the Mercia Learning Trust banner. The prospect of its joining was first raised in board papers in May.

Ann Farrar, Headteacher of Anns Grove Primary School, with pupils. Photo credit: Colin Perkins Photography

Anns Grove has also repeatedly been the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in recent years. For the 2022 academic year, it had 60 places on offer and refused 20 pupils.

In 2020, it was recognised as one of 'The Top 250' primary schools in the country by The Sunday Times, and was invited to participate in The Parliamentary Review as a best practice role model in the education sector.

Anns Grove Primary School has converted to an academy and is joining Mercia Learning Trust. Photo credit: Colin Perkins Photography

Anns Grove headteacher, Ann Farrar, said: "Joining Mercia Learning Trust marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for our fantastic school.

"Anns Grove is a highly effective community school, with the needs of its pupils and families at its heart. We are confident that by joining this successful and forward-looking multi-academy trust will only improve our school further. I’d like to thank the governors, staff, families, and community for their support in getting us to this point."

It comes after the trust this year celebrated having its flagship Mercia School being rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in its first inspection, and is reportedly also negotiating having Talbot Specialist School join its ranks.

Meanwhile, its sixth form offering, Mercia Collegiate Sixth Form, opened its doors to students in September.

Mercia Learning Trust’s CEO, Chris French, said: "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Anns Grove Primary School to build an even brighter future for our pupils and the wider community.