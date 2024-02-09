Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £50m development of upmarket flats could be the spark for a new residential neighbourhood in an industrial part of Sheffield city centre.

Laurel Works on Nursery Street would feature 268 apartments in three blocks in the newly-named area of 'Wicker Island'. It is bounded by a bend in the River Don and A61 dual carriageway Derek Dooley Way.

Laurel Works on Nursery Street would overlook the River Don.

Developers Brickland say the apartments - aimed at long term renters - could be a catalyst for further regeneration of the area.

Chief operating officer Darren Leary said they were in the process of "resolving funding matters" and hoped to start on site in the summer.

He added: "It’s close to the L&G West Bar Square scheme, which itself was a long time coming. But hopefully that activity together with our revisions will help get things moving."

The new flats would face the Home Office and Irwin Mitchell across the River Don.

The project was granted permission in 2019 but was delayed by Covid and inflation, he added.

The plans have just been updated to include dual staircases following the Grenfell disaster. The site was home to the former Sheffield Testing Laboratories Ltd.

A report by council planners states the site is a 'general industry area' and use is 'unacceptable'. But The Wicker Riverside Action Plan (2007-2017) identifies Nursery Street as a key area for regeneration allowing shops, cafes, restaurants, offices and flats.

It adds: "The City Vision Document 2022 identifies residential growth in this area, creating a new city core neighbourhood."

The design is by Sheffield architects Whittam Cox. It said Laurel Works would bring a large riverside site back into use and help to meet the city’s housing needs.