A £40m block of upmarket flats for young professionals is about to open in Sheffield.

The Tilt Works, on Well Meadow Drive, will have 284 flats, an onsite services team, residents’ lounge, co-working space, gym and terrace. No prices have been revealed yet, but property firm Grainger has a similar building near Ecclesall Road where two-bed flats start at £1,150-a-month.

It says its new development, next to Netherthorpe Road, is close to Kelham Island, Sheffield city centre and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Grainger announced the scheme in 2019 saying “Sheffield is undergoing a period of regeneration and the provision of high quality housing remains a priority.”

Leesa Ingham, head of marketing, said: “When deciding on the name of any new Grainger development, great time and care is spent researching the history of the site and local area to inspire our selection.

The new block is next to busy Netherthorpe Road.