Sheffield flash flooding leads to closure of several roads as motorists are advised to 'take care while travelling'

A number of roads across Sheffield have been closed tonight due to flash flooding, as motorists are advised to take care.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:21 pm

Tonight’s torrential rain has led to car becoming stranded in High Street, Beighton and the surfacing being reportedly lifted off a section of Abbeydale Road.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a number of roads have been closed in Sheffield as flash flooding continues to affect the city; and the force has advised motorists to ‘please take care travelling’.

The roads that are currently closed are:

Parts of Abbeydale Road have experienced flooding tonight; but the heavy rain has not stopped punters at the Brothers Arms from enjoying a pint in the great outdoors. Left picture courtesy of Sheffield online; right picture courtesy of the Brothers Arms

- Station Road, Halfway

- Beaver Hill Road, Handsworth

- Worksop Road and Darnall Road, Attercliffe

- Rother Valley Way, Mosborough

- Long Acre Way, Mosborough

A spokesperson for bus operator, Stagecoach, said earlier tonight: “Due to flash flooding that has lifted some of the road surfacing on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield and other areas, our service 86 will terminate in Sheffield city centre and service 88 will terminate at Hunters Bar.”

