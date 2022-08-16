Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, August 16), South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has released these CCTV images of two people they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

A spokesperson for the force said the incident took place at around 4am on Monday, May 2, 2022, when ‘two victims were approached by four or five men’ while inside the Queer Junction nightclub on the Moor and were ‘chased outside’.

The spokesperson added: “Once they were outside, it is reported that two men in the group, who were unknown to the two victims, assaulted them, causing facial injuries.

Do you recognise the men pictured? South Yorkshire Police believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“The first suspect is white, and described as in his late teens to early 20s, of slim build and mousey brown hair with a side parting.

“The second suspect is white, and is described as being around the age as the first suspect, of stocky build, with dark brown spikey hair and brown stubble.

“Officers have issued CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.”

Police are looking to identify the man pictured

Anyone who recognises the men pictured is asked to contact SYP which you can do using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Please quoting incident 148 of May 2, 2022 when you get in touch. SYP’s online reporting platform can be accessed here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac.../report-something/.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.