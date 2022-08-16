News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Several areas of Sheffield experiencing flash flooding as deluge of rain lifts surface off major city road

A number of areas in Sheffield are experiencing flash flooding tonight, as a deluge of rain has reportedly lifted the surface off a major city road.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:12 pm

Following the latest heatwave of the summer, Sheffield is now enduring heavy rain, causing flash flooding in a number of areas.

Abbeydale Road is among the affected areas, and a spokesperson for bus operator, Stagecoach, said that some of its services have been affected tonight due to ‘flash flooding that has lifted some of the road surfacing on Abbeydale Road’.

They added: “Our service 86 will terminate in Sheffield city centre and service 88 will terminate at Hunters Bar. Sorry for any inconvenience and we will keep you updated.”

A car has become stranded on High Street, Beighton tonight following flash flooding (left); and parts of Abbeydale Road are also experiencing flashflooding (right). Pictures: Sheffield Online

Most Popular

Flash flooding has also been reported outside Woodseats Medical Centre on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats.

A car is also stranded and partially submerged by water on High Street, Beighton.

But the heavy rain has not stopped hearty punters at the Brothers Arms on Well Road, Heeley from enjoying the beer garden; and instead of retreating back to the pub, a group of them have chosen to enjoy a pint in the rain, while huddled under an umbrella.

The scene on High Street, Beighton after a car became stranded following flash flooding in the area
Parts of Abbeydale Road are experiencing flooding tonight. Picture: Sheffield Online
Hearty punters enjoy a pint in the rain at the Brothers Arms in Heeley. Picture courtesy of the Brothers Arms
SheffieldAbbeydale RoadStagecoach