Several areas of Sheffield experiencing flash flooding as deluge of rain lifts surface off major city road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the latest heatwave of the summer, Sheffield is now enduring heavy rain, causing flash flooding in a number of areas.

Abbeydale Road is among the affected areas, and a spokesperson for bus operator, Stagecoach, said that some of its services have been affected tonight due to ‘flash flooding that has lifted some of the road surfacing on Abbeydale Road’.

They added: “Our service 86 will terminate in Sheffield city centre and service 88 will terminate at Hunters Bar. Sorry for any inconvenience and we will keep you updated.”

A car has become stranded on High Street, Beighton tonight following flash flooding (left); and parts of Abbeydale Road are also experiencing flashflooding (right). Pictures: Sheffield Online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flash flooding has also been reported outside Woodseats Medical Centre on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats.

A car is also stranded and partially submerged by water on High Street, Beighton.

But the heavy rain has not stopped hearty punters at the Brothers Arms on Well Road, Heeley from enjoying the beer garden; and instead of retreating back to the pub, a group of them have chosen to enjoy a pint in the rain, while huddled under an umbrella.

The scene on High Street, Beighton after a car became stranded following flash flooding in the area

Parts of Abbeydale Road are experiencing flooding tonight. Picture: Sheffield Online