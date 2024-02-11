4 . Highest spot

Anyone who's spent any time in Sheffield will know how hilly it is, but did you know its highest point at High Stones is a whopping 1,804 feet - or 550 metres - above sea level. It lies on the Howden Moors towards the northern boundary of the Peak District National Park, between Langsett Reservoir to the north east and Howden Reservoir to the south west. By contrast, Sheffield's lowest point, near Blackburn Meadows, is just 95 feet (29 metres) above sea level. Photo: National World