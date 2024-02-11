Many people who have never visited Sheffield know it only as the city of steel, which is also famous for hosting the World Snooker Championship.
But get to know the city better and it reveals all kinds of fascinating facts about its rich history, amazing achievements and celebrated connections.
Some are bizarre, like the strange events Sheffield has hosted over the years, others are grisly, yet many are uplifting and likely to bring a smile to your face.
How many of these facts about the city did you know?
1. World's biggest paternoster lift
The Univeristy of Sheffield's Arts Tower is home to the world's largest paternoster lift, a continuously moving lift with no doors which moves up on one side and down on the other. Photo: David Kessen
2. Record-breaking rainbow
The world's longest lasting rainbow, seen here from Sharrow, brightened the skies above Sheffield for an astonishing six hours. It was visible from 9am to 3pm, on March 14, 1994, earning a place in the Guinness Book of Records. The mark was eventually eclipsed by a rainbow above Taipei, Taiwan, which lasted for nine hours in 2017. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
3. World's oldest football club
Sheffield FC, formed in 1857, is the world's oldest football club. It currently plays just outside the city boundary but has plans for a new stadium within Sheffield. Hallam FC's Sandygate ground in Sheffield is the world's oldest football stadium. This photo shows Pele unveiling the Sheffield FC cabinet at the Legends of the Lane museum at Bramall Lane. Photo: Steve Hutton
4. Highest spot
Anyone who's spent any time in Sheffield will know how hilly it is, but did you know its highest point at High Stones is a whopping 1,804 feet - or 550 metres - above sea level. It lies on the Howden Moors towards the northern boundary of the Peak District National Park, between Langsett Reservoir to the north east and Howden Reservoir to the south west. By contrast, Sheffield's lowest point, near Blackburn Meadows, is just 95 feet (29 metres) above sea level. Photo: National World