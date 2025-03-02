Labour delegates booed by protesters as they enter regional conference in Sheffield

This was the scene outside a Sheffield hotel as protesters booed Labour Party delegates arriving at a regional conference, in a bid to take a stand over issues including the rise of the far-right, migration and the conflict in Gaza.

The demonstration was held outside the conference venue, the Crown Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel on Victoria Quays, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday morning (Saturday, March 1, 2025).

In addition to booing delegates, many of the protesters in attendance held Palestinian flags, along with placards and signs criticising Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, who swept to power with a landslide victory in July 2024.

Amongst the slogans used were ‘Stop arming Israel,’ and ‘No-one is illegal’.

Explaining the reason for the action, protester, Annie O’Gara, said: “People are living in fear in this society, which is appalling.

“My family were migrants from Ireland and were made welcome here, that is what should be happening for all people here.”

Maxine Bowler, a member of Sheffield Stand Up To Racism , added: “It seems to me that [Labour] are pandering to Reform UK, because Reform are riding high in the polls.

“People voted Labour and they thought it was a new beginning, and then we find that we’re having the same old stuff again, and that’s not good enough.

“People voted for change.”

She continued: “It’s time that Labour stop attacking the poorest people [in the country].”

The 2024-25 Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill , which considers unlawful migrations and criminal facilitation, estimates that a total of 150,000 asylum seekers reached the UK by small boat between 2018-2024.

The crossings have led to the deaths of at least 138 people, documentation supporting the Bill states.

The Bill was introduced in the House of Commons on January 31, before having its second reading on February 10, 2025 which sparked a heated debate.

During the course of the debate, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, said the purpose of the Bill was to ‘strengthen UK border security’ and target the ‘dangerous criminal gangs’ who erode it.

Meanwhile, Shadow Home Secretary, Chris Philp, claimed there had been a 28 per cent rise in the number of people entering the country illegally, and said the Labour Party’s immigration record since coming to office did not ‘make for happy reading’.