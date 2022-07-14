Fire fighters were called to Old Park Road, Greenhill, at around 1pm on Wednesday (July 13) following unconfirmed reports of an ‘explosion’.

Five crews in total were in attendance to get the blaze under control, resulting in the road being shut to the public.

Today, the home has been left gutted and severely damaged throughout.

Any onlooker on the pavement can see straight through the roof to the sky, and smoke damage is evident throughout the two-storey building. Features in the back garden have also been damaged.

These pictures show just a fraction of the damage to the house.

For now, fire crews have left the scene, leaving the owners to count the cost.

Reports of an ‘explosion’ made on social media around the time of the fire remain unconfirmed.

Investigators are yet to publicly confirm the cause of the blaze.

1. nsst-14-07-22-greenhill house fire Photos show the devastation caused to a house in Old Park Road in Greenhill following an unconfirmed 'explosion' on July 13. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

