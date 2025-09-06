Dog walkers in Sheffield have been invited to join a scheme proposed in what the council says is a bid to “ensure the city’s most cherished areas are protected, more inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.”

Sheffield City Council says the scheme, should it be approved, would be part of a “new and evolving approach to dog walking in Sheffield’s parks, woodlands and countryside spaces.”

The scheme will be put before councillors at a Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee meeting on Monday, September 15, 2025.

If approved, the first steps towards this new approach will include:

A new voluntary registration scheme for commercial dog walkers.

A citywide Code of Conduct for all dog walkers.

The city’s dog walkers will be asked to do their bit to help protect these spaces, if the scheme is approved.

Developed in partnership with Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Green Spaces Forum, Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, the Eastern Moors Partnership, and a group of supportive commercial dog businesses, the proposal suggests an approach to encourage dog walkers to adopt best practices that support responsible dog ownership and environmental stewardship.

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield’s parks, woodlands and countryside are the heart of our communities. They’re where children play, where people find peace, and where nature thrives.

“If approved at committee, we will be inviting dog owners to be part of something special. By following the new Code of Conduct and supporting the registration scheme, you’ll be helping to safeguard the places we all treasure – for wildlife, for future generations, and for everyone who enjoys the outdoors. Together, we can make a real difference.

“We know many people are already walking dogs responsibly and already doing what they can to support our natural environment, but we also know that we could be doing more.

“This new guidance and registration scheme is all about creating a balanced approach that supports dog owners, businesses, other green space users and also protects our environment.”

The council says in excess of 62,000 dogs are estimated to live in Sheffield, and as a consequence, the city’s greenspaces have “seen a significant rise in recreational and commercial dog walking in recent years.”

A council spokesperson said: “While this brings health and wellbeing benefits, it also presents challenges for wildlife, park users, and the long-term sustainability of these valued areas.”

“These measures are designed to be a starting point to promote responsible dog ownership, protect wildlife and habitats, and ensure Sheffield’s green spaces remain welcoming and safe for all visitors.

“The report to committee states that this is just the start of the process and the council will continue to collect feedback from partners and the public as things progress.”

The registration scheme invites commercial dog walkers to sign up and commit to best practices, including limiting the number of dogs walked at once, carrying appropriate insurance, and respecting ecologically sensitive areas. Registered businesses will be listed on the council’s website, helping the public identify responsible operators.

The new code of conduct sets out clear expectations for all dog walkers.

It covers dog control, waste disposal, wildlife protection and respectful behaviour toward other park users.

Read the full report to committee here: Form 2 - Dogs in SCC Parks Woodlands and Countryside Parks and Countryside Service approach - Sep.pdf