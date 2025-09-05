One of the new faces of the Green party’s leadership hails from Sheffield.

This week, Monthin Ali was confirmed as the new co-deputy leader of the Green party.

He shares the role with Rachel Millward, the co-leader of Wealden District Council in sussex.

A Sheffield-born councillor in Leeds has become the deputy leader of the Green party. | National World

While a councillor in the Gipton and Harehills ward of Leeds City Council, Mothin originates from Sheffield and grew up in Sharrow.

On his website, he explains that his father was a steelwork and the family moved to Leeds during his teen years.

His appointment comes amidst a series of changes in the party’s leadership, as Zack Polanski became the newest leader following a landslide victory against MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns.

Polanski, is already making waves in his first week, saying that his party is here to ‘replace’ Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party.

The Sheffield Green Party posted on Facebook: “Mothin Ali was born in Sheffield and lived on Vincent Road in Sharrow.

“Mothin is now a councillor in Leeds and best known as the ‘Hero of Harehills’ for street actions to calm tensions during the 2024 summer riots.”