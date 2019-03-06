Man saw his friend being fatally stabbed in alleyway next to Sheffield pub, court told 

A 24-year-old man has gone on trial, accused of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in an alleyway next to a Sheffield pub.

Danny Trotter is accused of murdering Gavin Singleton in an attack carried out in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough in the early hours of September 23 last year. Mr Singleton, 31, died from his injuries in hospital almost two weeks later on October 6.

Trotter, whose trial started at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, is also alleged to have stabbed Scott Fauvel in the leg during the same incident.

Wayne Jones is a friend of Mr Singleton and Mr Fauvel, and he told the court yesterday that he had been drinking with the pair in the hours before the attack.

He said he witnessed Mr Singleton and Mr Fauvel being stabbed by Trotter during an altercation in an alleyway next to the Rawson Spring pub, which backs on to Walkley Lane.

“They [Trotter and Mr Singleton] were having a heated conversation...Scott’s stepped forward, and I saw this man lunge at him,” said Mr Jones in a police interview from September last year that was played to the court.

Mr Jones said Mr Fauvel patted his leg and saw blood, which is when he realised he had been stabbed.

He described how around 10 seconds after the attack on Mr Fauvel, he saw the same man lunge at Mr Singleton with a knife ‘a few times’.

Mr Jones that after witnessing the knife attacks he became concerned for his safety and attempted to leave the scene.

“I was backing off, shouting ‘Gav, Gav, run’,” said Mr Jones.

He made his way on to Walkley Lane, and was followed by Mr Singleton, who collapsed on the pavement a short time later.

In police identification proceedings, Mr Jones subsequently picked out Trotter as the man who he witnessed stab Mr Singleton and Mr Fauvel.

During the course of his evidence, Mr Jones told the court that the group’s plan for the evening was to briefly stop off at the Rawson Spring pub in a taxi so Mr Singleton could pick up some cocaine, and to head into town after that.

He said they chose to stay at The Rawson Spring for a drink after Mr Singleton said there was a problem with his cocaine deal.

Mr Jones described seeing Mr Singleton and Trotter in the pub together, a short time before finding the pair arguing in the alleyway.

Trotter, of no fixed abode, denies one count of murder and one count of wounding with intent.

The trial continues.

