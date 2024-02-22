Sheffield crime: Parson Cross teenager charged with public order offences amid surge in anti-social behaviour
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday (February 19) in the Wordsworth Avenue area of Parson Cross.
He was charged in connection with two public order offences following incidents outside The Learning Zone on February 17 and 19.
He has been released on bail and will further appear at court in March.
Police Sergeant Zed Gulzar said: "We know that there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Wordsworth Avenue area and I want to reassure the local community that we take this kind of behaviour very seriously and will take robust action where necessary.
"Just this week, we have charged a local teenager in connection to two of the incidents, and other young people have been dealt with via voluntary interviews and being taken home and spoken to alongside parents.
"The incidents reported to us are generally taking place around The Learning Zone, Farm Foods and Asda and usually in the late afternoon and evening. We know from reports that many of those carrying out the ASB are young people from the local area.
"I am requesting parents to be vigilant and to ask their children where they are going, who they are with and what they are doing, if they are heading out late in the day."
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed there will be an increased level of policing by local officers in the coming weeks.
If you have been a victim of a crime or witnessed of any form of anti-social behaviour, please report it via 101 or use the police's online portal. If the crime is in action, or there is a risk of immediate harm, always call 999.
If you have any questions or would like any additional information about the teams work in the area, contact Zed Gulzar from the Parson Cross team on 0778788565.