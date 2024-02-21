Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield shoplifter threatened to stab a shop worker, before fleeing with stolen goods.

Richard Newton, of Woodthorpe Road, near Richmond, made the threats after ignoring shouts from staff at a Sainsbury's store earlier this month.

Now he has been jailed, and banned from a number of shops under a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Richard Newton has been jailed. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Sheffield magistrates heard Newton ignored the challenges of shop staff at a Sainsburys store on February 3 and threatened to stab an employee multiple times with a needle before fleeing the scene with jars of coffee in his bag

The 44-year-old appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 16) and admitted offences of shoplifting and assault. He was jailed for 16 weeks and handed a five-year CBO. Newton was also ordered to pay £154 in compensation.

A CBO is issued by courts to try to deal with repeated anti-social behaviour or low-level crime.

The CBO prevents Newton from entering any M&S and Sainsbury's as well as the Home Bargains store on Queens Road, Sheffield.

It also requires that he must not remain on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave.