Sheffield shoplifter who threatened to stab worker, banned from M&S and Sainsbury's

He is banned from every M&S and Sainbury's
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:08 GMT
A Sheffield shoplifter threatened to stab a shop worker, before fleeing with stolen goods.

Richard Newton, of Woodthorpe Road, near Richmond, made the threats after ignoring shouts from staff at a Sainsbury's store earlier this month.

Now he has been jailed, and banned from a number of shops under a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Richard Newton has been jailed. Picture: South Yorkshire PoliceRichard Newton has been jailed. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Richard Newton has been jailed. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Sheffield magistrates heard Newton ignored the challenges of shop staff at a Sainsburys store on February 3 and threatened to stab an employee multiple times with a needle before fleeing the scene with jars of coffee in his bag

The 44-year-old appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 16) and admitted offences of shoplifting and assault. He was jailed for 16 weeks and handed a five-year CBO. Newton was also ordered to pay £154 in compensation.

A CBO is issued by courts to try to deal with repeated anti-social behaviour or low-level crime.

The CBO prevents Newton from entering any M&S and Sainsbury's as well as the Home Bargains store on Queens Road, Sheffield.

It also requires that he must not remain on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave.

Anyone who witnesses Newton breaching the terms of his CBO should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

