A Sheffield man brandished a dangerous firearm at police officers and claimed he shoots people like them 'for fun'.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the remark came after defendant, Xavier Curtis, aged 23, was in the process of being arrested after being found to be in possession of a firearm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson revealed how, as he was being detained, Curtis shouted at the officers: "You know people like you, I shoot them for fun."

Upon a further search of Curtis, a quantity of Class A drugs and several rounds of ammunition were also found.

Curtis, of Oxford Street, Walkley, Sheffield, was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, charges of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Friday, February 16, 2024, Curtis was jailed for six years.

Xavier Curtis admitted a number of charges including possession of a firearm, ammunition and Class A drugs

Speaking after Curtis was jailed, Detective Sergeant Joe Hackworthy, the officer in charge of the case, said: "There are no place for drugs and illegal firearms on our streets.

"We know that these offences are linked to organised and violent crime, which pose great threats to innocent members of our local communities.