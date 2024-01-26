Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A senior Sheffield coroner is to review all the evidence around the death of an ice hockey player in the city.

Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson. Picture courtesy of Panthers' Images/EIHL Media.

Adam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent's skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers last October.

Adam, aged 29, suffered a severe neck injury and was rushed to hospital from the ice and could not be saved.

Fans look at floral tributes outside the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, ahead of a memorial for Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson. (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

An inquest into the death was also opened in Sheffield and today's 'desk top review', which will not be held in public, is the latest developement in that process.

A statement provided by the Medico Legal Centre, where inquests in Sheffield are held, reads: "On 26 January 2024 HM Senior Coroner will conduct a desktop review of the progress of the investigation into the death of Mr Johnson. As stated at the opening of the inquest, this will not be conducted in Court and will not be the inquest.

"Following that review, if the Coroner is satisfied the investigation is complete, she will determine whether to hold a pre inquest review hearing or list the inquest without a pre inquest review hearing.

"If the Coroner is of the view the investigation is not complete, she will issue further instructions to her officer and fix another review date.

"All Interested Persons will be advised of the outcome of the review by close of business on 26 January."

Thousands of shocked fans witnessed the on-ice incident at Sheffield's Utilita Arena which resulted in Adam's death.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), coroner Rawden said she is 'sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn', with both organisations given 56 days to say what action has been taken - or why action has not been taken.

The EIHA said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024 but the Elite League, in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory but will 'strongly encourage' players and officials to wear them.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report sent to Ice Hockey UK, English Ice Hockey and the International Ice Hockey Federation last year, Sheffield coroner Tanyka Rawden said: "In due course the inquest will consider whether the use of a neck guard or protector could have prevented Mr Johnson's death

"At this stage in my investigation however, I am sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn.