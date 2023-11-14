Adam Johnson of the Nottingham Panthers died after being injured by a skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield.

Adam Johnson's neck was seriously injured during a match against the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena on October 28. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed detectives have today (November 14) arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."