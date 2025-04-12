Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

10 years ago, a man was knocked down and killed in London, and was never identified. Today, the mystery has been solved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a journey he must have made dozens, if not hundreds, of times before.

It has taken 10 years, but the unsolved case of a mystery man who was knocked down and killed in Walthamstow in January 2015 has been solved - and The Star newspaper had a hand in it. | Locate International

Late into the evening on Thursday, January 22, 2015, a man crossed the road just north of a busy crossroads in Walthamstow, east London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seconds later, with the man just metres from the front door of his flat, he was struck by a car and knocked down. He never recovered.

Witnesses were sought and the driver was prosecuted, but the case remained open. This was because the man’s identity could not be confirmed - and it has remained that way for over a decade.

The police soon identified where he lived: a small shared flat above shops on Chingford Road. But he had few possessions, and nothing to identify him. A phone had only a small handful of contacts, and, intriguingly, a few printed photos gave some clues as to his life: they showed the man aboard a canal boat, exploring with curiosity.

The case of 'Brian Wallace' went unsolved for 10 years after nothing and no one was unable to positively identify him. | Locate International

A few people said they had encountered him. His name may have been ‘Brian Wallace’, they said. He worked cash-in-hand as a builder. He had a northern accent - Sheffield, perhaps - and he may have had a sister who lived in north London. Beyond that, little was known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details remained public on the UK Missing Persons Unit - Case 16-001186, unknown male - but brought no leads and the case of “Brian Wallace” went cold.

However, the case was picked up by the volunteers of missing persons charity Locate International, who in 2020 launched their own investigation, going so far as to find the canal boat’s owner and met with drinkers at the William the Fourth and other pubs in London who remembered seeing a “quiet man” keeping to himself most nights.

In early 2024, however, Locate International tried a press appeal targeting Sheffield - leading to a significant breakthrough.

On January 22, 2024, an article appeared in the Sheffield Star headlined 'Brian Wallace': Mystery of man killed in Walthamstow with links to Sheffield is 'unlike any case in history'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lucky break Locate International was looking for was in the form of Nik Dodsworth, an inspector with South Yorkshire Police based in Sheffield who read the story and decided to investigate further.

“I did some enquiries and found a partial DNA hit which brought up a ‘Brian Alwyn Woolis’,” said Inspector Dodsworth.

“I immediately noted the similarity of the name to Brian Wallace.

“I found an obituary for an Alwyn Woolis who had died in Derbyshire in 2016, and in the obituary his late son Brian was mentioned, as well as Alwyn’s daughter and another son.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unidentified man known only as 'Brian Wallace' has, at last, been named as Bryan Woolis - a private man but also a 'charmer,' who shared little of his day-to-day life, and who enjoyed spending time on canal boats. | Locate International.

Inspector Dodsworth then identified Alwyn Woolis’ daughter and, nine years after the fatal collision in Walthamstow, she was able to make a positive identification: the man who died was her brother, Bryan Woolis.

Since then, Locate International and Inspector Dodsworth have been liaising with the Woolis family, and the match has been passed to the Metropolitan Police and the East London coroner.

“I am really pleased that we have been able to let his family know what happened to him and hopefully bring them some peace of mind, said Yvonne Naish, who led the team that investigated Bryan’s case. “The whole team spent a lot of time thinking about the case and trying to understand how the police had a name yet no one could locate his family.”

Not only that, Locate International was also able to find Bryan’s grave - in a small corner of Manor Park Cemetery in east London. He is buried in a common grave alongside three other men; a modest gravestone is marked ‘Brian Wallace 22.01.2015’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan had been a private man, who shared little of his day-to-day life. He was a charmer, back in the day. Even now, it is unclear if he had children, or a partner, but he is believed to have been close to someone named Sylvia, who worked in country and western venues in the Nottingham area. The charity is now actively trying to trace her, and anyone who knew her.

“My sympathy is with Bryan’s family, who had to live with not knowing what happened to him for several years,” said Inspector Dodsworth. “I am glad that they finally have some closure on this tragic incident and can begin to rebuild.”