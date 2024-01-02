A courtroom sketch has also been released for the first time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man will go on trial later this year after he was charged with the murder of a 'Good Samaritan', who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, died last week after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, police have said.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster, during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court where he is charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott. Mr Marriott died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger in Sheffield. Jhangur is also charged with five counts of attempted murder. Image by Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he tended to the woman on College Close on Wednesday afternoon, a car ploughed into the crowd, leaving a number of people injured.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday morning charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

No pleas were entered but Jhangur's barrister, Richard Davies, said the preliminary indication was that he will be pleading not guilty.

Chris Marriot, insert of Chris with his wife, Bryony.

The people named in the attempted murder charges are Hasan Khan, Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help at the scene.

Jhangur appeared via video-link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting dark hair and a beard, he was wearing a dark sweatshirt and had a cast on his right lower arm as he sat at a desk for the appearance.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood what the judge told him.

Judge Graham Reeds KC remanded Jhangur in custody at the end of the 10-minute hearing and told him his trial will begin on July 15, with a time estimate of four weeks.