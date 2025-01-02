Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city centre cut-through which has suffered anti-social behaviour has had a mural installed there as a first step towards rejuvenation.

Sheffield Business Improvement District, in collaboration with Vine Hotels, has installed a piece of brightly-coloured artwork outside the former Cutlers Hotel on George Street.

It is said to incorporate floral elements found in the stonework of local buildings, reimagined with colour to create a “joyful, optimistic” addition to the street.

Diane Jarvis of Sheffield Business Improvement District and the new mural on George Streeet. | NW / BID

George Street is used as a link between High Street, Norfolk Street and the theatres and is home to the Curzon Cinema.

In recent years it has faced challenges including anti-social behaviour, vacant premises and other environmental issues.

The Cutlers Hotel closed in 2022. Last year, owner Vine Hotels announced plans to spend ‘multi-millions’ converting it into 27 flats but work has yet to start.

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield BID, said: “This mural is just the beginning of our efforts to reclaim George Street and transform it into a vibrant, welcoming area for employees and businesses in the vicinity, and visitors.

“There is potential to unlock substantial private sector investment if the street scene can be improved and the underlying issues resolved."