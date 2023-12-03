It's a full Christmas dinner you can eat on the move - but we have some advice

They are among the biggest attractions at Sheffield Christmas Market, so we decided to see what all the fuss is about.

The Yorkshire pudding Christmas wrap stall on Pinstone Street, at the top of the steps to Sheffield's Peace Gardens, has been doing a roaring trade, with photos of the quirky festive treat going viral.

We opted for the classic filling of turkey with all the trimmings, including stuffing, roast potatoes, gravy, peas and carrot - plus the obligatory cranberry sauce.

What do you get in the Yorkshire pudding wrap?

It's certainly a handful and, although pricey, at £10, you get good value for your money with no scrimping on the meat and other fillings.

The turkey was moist and tender, the gravy deep and satisfying and the wrap itself light and airy.

Everyone will have their views on what's missing - for me a bit of bread sauce would have been welcome, though I'm probably in the minority there. Some sprouts or pigs in blankets would have made it even more festive, but there's a limit as to what you can stuff in a wrap.

Personally, I could have done without the roast potatoes, which felt like a bit of a carb overload. Stuffed inside a wrap you lose the satisfying crunch as you bite into them too.

What other fillings are available?

That crunch is something that's missing generally for me, with no crisp turkey skin and no bite to the Yorkshire puddings, not that this would really be possible with a wrap.

But overall it's a tasty and filling meal, guaranteed to help get you in the Christmas spirit.

I do have a couple of pieces of advice for anyone trying the Yorkshire pudding Christmas wraps. One is to ask them to add your sauce of choice while making the wrap so the flavour is spread throughout. The other is to find a seat as it can be a messy affair!

As well as turkey, you can opt for a pork, beef or vegetarian filling in your Yorkshire pudding at the Roast Hut.

The stall also sells roast pork, beef or turkey sandwiches, each priced £7.50, roast potatoes and gravy for £4, roast dinner in a box for £12, and vegetarian wraps with roasties, stuffing and gravy for £8.50.

Amelia Barwick, whose mum Maxine runs the family business, told The Star they had been very busy this year, with the turkey and beef fillings proving the most popular.