Police and firefighters were called out to the scene, where the car could be seen to have left the road and crashed through barriers, before becoming lodged in a trench between the main hospital building and the steel barriers which run alongside the pavement.

It is understood firefighters are removing the vehicle. Photos showed the vehicle involved in the crash to be a metallic four door hatchback.

This was the scene outside Sheffield Children’s Hospital after a car left the road and crashed into the building. Picture: Lindsay Pantry

Sheffield Children's Hospital said in a statement: "Unfortunately there has been a car accident this morning by the Stephenson Wing on Damer Street. Patient access to the Emergency Department is open as normal and the Stephenson entrance is also accessible, but due to the closure of Damer Street and presence of emergency services, we are advising families due to visit oncology and research to use alternative access at the main entrance on Clarkson Street."

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Western Bank, Sheffield at 11.08am to reports of a vehicle into a building.

They said: “Three fire crews attended from Central, Barnsley and Parkway stations. No one was trapped and there were no casualties. The crews left the scene at 11:56am.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed no one was injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the scene outside Sheffield Children’s Hospital after a car left the road and crashed into the building. Picture: Lindsay Pantry

This was the scene outside Sheffield Children’s Hospital after a car left the road and crashed into the building. Picture: Lindsay Pantry

Advertisement Hide Ad