An inquest yesterday recorded that Cora died of natural causes and nothing could have been done to prevent her death at the Jessop Wing in 2020. The coroner in the case said there were lessons to be learned, but felt Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Jessops, had accepted that lessons could be learned and made changes to improve care as a result.

Cora is pictured during her brief life.

Following the Inquest conclusion, her mum and dad, Hannah and Joe Sinnott, said: “There are no words for the devastation losing Cora has caused us and will continue to cause us every day of our lives. We should have our two-year-old running around our home filling it with love and laughter. Not a day passes that we don’t wonder who she would now be and what she would look like.

“We’ve been tormented by the fact our perfectly healthy, 8lbs 8oz daughter was absolutely fine moments before birth and yet arrived on this earth lifeless. We’ve needed answers to understand what happened and two years on, we finally feel we’re beginning to gain some. We have a Cora shaped hole in our family that can never be filled and we’ll never stop loving her and sharing her story.”

Fay Marshall, of Switalskis Solicitors, who represented the family at the inquest, said: “Cora was Hannah and Joe’s first baby. She was much longed for and much loved. Cora was born at full term and was a well developed baby. The Inquest has given Hannah and Joe some answers and they are grateful to the Coroner for her investigation and to the (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation) Trust witnesses for their detailed evidence.

