Sheffield children taught first aid skills to help stabbing victims

Children in Sheffield have been taught first aid to help save lives if they witness a stabbing on the city’s streets.

With knife crime on the rise, and seven fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year, children between 11 and 16 years old have received training on how to help bleeding victims.

Youngsters at Sheffield Futures youth clubs in Abbeydale and Gleadless were trained as part of the Street Doctors scheme, where medical students deliver emergency life-saving skills to young people.

As part of the training session, South Yorkshire Police also sent officers to speak to the children about knife crime in Sheffield and how to report incidents anonymously in a bid to save lives.

The aim of the session was to educate young people on the potential consequences of knife crime and carrying a blade.

Young medics taught youth club members the location of vital organs in the body, the dangers and warning signs of blood loss and first aid techniques they should attempt if they find themselves with a stabbing victim.

Funding for the session was secured by the Sheffield Youth Justice Service.

It formed a strand of Operation Sceptre – a South Yorkshire Police crackdown on knife crime.

Sheffield Futures youth workers have also been working with PCSOs on joint patrols in Sharrow, Gleadless and Upperthorpe to speak to young people about stabbings.

Sheffield Futures’ Head of Targeted Services and Health, Dan White, said: “Sheffield Futures is working closely with multi-agency teams to support young people and prevent knife crime.

“We are working in the community with young people to help them to understand the dangers of carrying a knife and with community groups to ensure that our support is targeted.”

PC Mark Toyne, who attended the session, said: "The Street Doctors delivered their presentation expertly and had a genuine rapport with their young audience.

“Our thanks to Sheffield Futures and Street Doctors for involving themselves in Operation Sceptre and for delivering such a valuable input.”

Fahim Hersi, from Broomhall, was stabbed to death at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

The month before, 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe.

Both murders remain unsolved.

Last month 85-year-old Alan Grayson was stabbed during an incident at his home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth.

His wife, Marjorie Grayson, 83, has been charged with murder.

The first fatal stabbing of the year came when 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was knifed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, are all charged with murder.

In May, detectives launched two murder investigations in the space of two days after two more men were stabbed to death.

Ryan Jowle, 19, was knifed in his chest in Tannery Close Woodhouse, on Wednesday, May 23 and the following day 15-year-old Samuel Baker was fatally stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged with Ryan’s murder and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of killing Samuel.

The following month, 59-year-old Glenn Boardman was stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown.

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close,Chapeltown, has been charged with murder.

Anyone with any information on any of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.