Sheffield buses affected by snow and ice

Buses are affected by snow and ice in Sheffield this morning, with a number of services diverted because of the road conditions.

Bus company First has issued the following list of affected services:

8/8a to Crystal Peaks - missing Basegreen and Birley, going via Birley Moor Road in both directions.

18 to Meadowhall - diverted via Chesterfield Road and Bochum Parkway, only to Lightwood roundabout.

18a to Meadowhall - diverted via Bochum Parkway only.

20 to Hemsworth - missing Derbyshire lane, going via Scarsdale Road. Terminating at Norton water tower.

24 to Woodhouse - not serving Spinkhill, going via Fishponds.

35 to Sheffield interchange - unable to use Bank Street, operating via Castle Street, Haymarket and High Street

38 to Hillsborough and Meadowhall - missing Longley Hall, using Herries Road.

41 to city centre - missing Eastern Avenue in both directions.

41 to Hackenthorpe - terminating at Manor Top.

51/51a to Charnock - terminating at Gleadless Townend.

81 to Dore/Millhouses - unable to use Bank Street, operating via Castle Street, Haymarket and High Street.

81 to Stannington and Nethergate - unable to use Bank Street, operating via Castle Street, Haymarket and High Street.

82 to Dore/Millhouses - unable to use Bank Street, operating via Castle Street, Haymarket and High Street.

82 to Hall Park Head - directly up Stannington Road, terminating Nethergate, missing HPH.

83/83b to Ecclesfield - from town operating via Cookswood Road to Ecclesfield.

95 to Walkley - terminating Hillsborough.

97 to Hillsborough - diverted via Burngreave Road, Norwood Road, Herries Road and Moonshine Lane, then normal route.

Stagecoach said its 57/Sl1/Sl1a services at Stocksbridge will only be able to serving the bottom road initially. Service 57 will still be serving Garden Village as normal.