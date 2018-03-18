Teen, 15, arrested for attempted murder after woman stabbed in Sheffield

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed in Sheffield this morning.
Police were called to Gibbons Drive, off Norton Avenue, Norton just after midnight.
READ MORE: VIDEO: Police hunting gunmen after shooting in Sheffield city centre
Officers found a 24-year-old woman had stab wounds to her upper body.
A 25-year-old man and 15-year-old youth have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.
READ MORE: 1912 FA Cup winners medal stolen from Barnsley player's grandson
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 5 of March 18, 2018.
READ MORE: Sheffield men jailed for 10 years for designer clothes shop ram raids, burglaries and theft of high value cars