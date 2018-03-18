VIDEO: Police hunting gunmen after shooting in Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Police are continuing to search for two gumen after a man was shot in Sheffield

A 27-year-old was shot in Sidney Street, in the city centre, at around 1am this morning.

Scene of the shooting on Sidney Street. Pictures: Andrew Roe

He suffered minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Police have cordoned off the scene.

Officers are searching for two Asian men, both of slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 72 of March 18.

Scene of the shooting in Sheffield city centre

