Sheffield buildings: Hunt for £1m to repair Showroom Cinema enters third year as scaffolding costs mount
The iconic Showroom Cinema has had safety measures up since 2022.
The 1930s former car showroom is in a “significantly worse” condition on the Shoreham Street side.
Last year, the cost of repairs was estimated at more than £1m. The cost of more than two years of scaffolding hire has never been disclosed.
A Showroom spokesperson said they were exploring all possible solutions to ensure the preservation and safety of the venue.
They added: “Our team is working closely with specialists to assess the best course of action, and while we don’t have a confirmed timeline yet, we remain committed to finding a sustainable resolution as soon as possible. We are also in communication with Sheffield Council as part of these efforts.”
Sheffield City Council owns the building but said the Showroom was handling the scaffolding and repairs and all questions had to be directed to them.
Earlier this month, The Star reported the bill for the backlog of repairs to Sheffield Council-owned buildings is set to reach £350 million, including for the historic Town Hall and Central Library.
