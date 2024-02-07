Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business hub that nurtured Warp Films and has put £1m into the Showroom Cinema is celebrating its 30th birthday.

The Workstation, on Paternoster Row, is in an art deco building that started life as a Kennings car showroom in 1936. It closed in the 1970s and was bought by the council in 1983. It opened to tenants in 1993.

Since then more than 250 businesses have come and gone including multi BAFTA-winning Warp Films, maker of the Four Lions movie set in Sheffield and This is England by Shane Meadows.

Ian Wild, CEO of Showroom Workstation, said firms based there in its 30-year history had generated more than £340m in turnover.

Mark Herbert, founder and joint CEO, said: "We were proud to call the Showroom Workstation our home for many years. It was a place our business could grow and connect with like-minded professionals and creatives, helping each other to thrive in our respective fields.

"We’ve since scaled up and moved to bigger premises in the city and it’s thanks to the opportunities that we were able to access in the early stages of our journey that we’re in the position we are now."

The Showroom Cinema opened next door in 1995. It has received more than £1m from Showroom Workstation as part of its charitable objectives.

Today the centre is home to 46 companies and it is 86 per cent full.

The Workstation on Paternoster Row, which opened 30 years ago, started life as a car showroom.

He added: "This building has been a hive of activity for 30 years, nurturing businesses through start-up and scale-up. Showroom Workstation is very much a place where creative, digital and cultural businesses can thrive and our role is to provide fantastic workspace."

It also hosts more than 1,100 conferences and events in a typical year, he added.

The venue is marking its 30th anniversary on Friday March 15 with a keynote speech from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and panel discussion.

Mr Coppard said: "I’m delighted to celebrate 30 hugely successful years of the Showroom Workstation. Starting and scaling a business takes courage, determination and a bit of luck. My job is growth and I’m delighted we have assets like South Yorkshire helping me to deliver that goal. Here's to another 30 years!"