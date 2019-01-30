Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over threatening and abusive behaviour

A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over threatening and abusive behaviour.

Darren Sales, aged 62, is understood to frequent the Long Acre View traveller site in Westfield, Sheffield, and the nearby Holbrook area.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, normally clean shaven, of a stocky build and has grey hair.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach him but to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 953 of December 29.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.