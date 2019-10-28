Police were called to The Gatehouse on Alma Street yesterday afternoon following reports that some of the windows had been smashed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are carrying out enquiries after The Gatehouse pub in Kelham Island was reportedly vandalised over the weekend.

The Gatehouse in Kelham Island, Sheffield

“Officers were called shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday to reports that the windows near the entrance to the pub had been smashed.”

In a post on The Gatehouse’s website, announcing the closure, the owners said: “We are very sad to announce that the Gatehouse at Kelham Island has ceased trading.

“The Gatehouse has run at a loss over the past 12 months which we have supported it through financially.

“In the past six months increased competition in Kelham Island has made any prospect of the venue becoming financially viable impossible.

“We’d like to thank the customers who have supported us over the past 18 months but more importantly the staff who have been so committed.”