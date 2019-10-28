Sheffield bar vandalised three weeks after closure

A Sheffield bar in the trendy Kelham Island district of Sheffield has been vandalised three weeks after its closure.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 28th October 2019, 12:47 pm
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 12:48 pm

Police were called to The Gatehouse on Alma Street yesterday afternoon following reports that some of the windows had been smashed.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are carrying out enquiries after The Gatehouse pub in Kelham Island was reportedly vandalised over the weekend.

The Gatehouse in Kelham Island, Sheffield

“Officers were called shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday to reports that the windows near the entrance to the pub had been smashed.”

In a post on The Gatehouse’s website, announcing the closure, the owners said: “We are very sad to announce that the Gatehouse at Kelham Island has ceased trading.

“The Gatehouse has run at a loss over the past 12 months which we have supported it through financially.

“In the past six months increased competition in Kelham Island has made any prospect of the venue becoming financially viable impossible.

“We’d like to thank the customers who have supported us over the past 18 months but more importantly the staff who have been so committed.”

Anyone with any information about the vandalism attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 604 of October 27.