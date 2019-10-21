Police name 25-year-old pedestrian killed in M1 crash on outskirts of Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police have named a 25-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a crash on the M1 near Sheffield.
Jake Glover-Brown, of Barnsley, suffered fatal injuries following a collision with a black Mercedes CLA in the third lane of the northbound carriageway at around 11:52pm on Friday, October 18.
Three men, one woman and a teenage boy, all aged between 16 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Read More
The 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation while the other four have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A photograph of Jake has been released by his family.
In a statement his family said: “Jake's family would like privacy at this difficult time to grieve the loss of a beloved brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.
“Sweet dreams Jake, forever in our hearts.”
The motorway was closed for about 17 hours after the collision, before reopening fully at around 5pm on Saturday.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are keen to hear from any witnesses, especially any motorists who may hold dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1011 of October 18.